Former Bargarh BJP prez Narayan Sahu joins BJD

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Narayan Sahu

Bargarh: Ahead of the Bijepur by-poll, former district President of BJP Narayan Sahu today officially joined ruling BJD at a special function here.

Number of BJD heavyweight including Prasanna Acharya, Sushant Singh, Niranjan Pujari and Snehangini Chhuria were present during his induction with the ruling party along with hundreds of supporters.

Sahu had resigned from the saffron party on November 21 expressing his displeasure over party affairs in the district and met BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Earlier, on October 3 he had offered his resignation a day after former Bijepur MLA and BJD leader Ashok Panigrahi joined BJP. However, senior BJP leaders managed to convince him to withdraw his resignation.

