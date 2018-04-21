Forest officials rescue python from Mayurbhanj village

Udala: Forest Department officials on Saturday rescued an Indian python (Python molurus) from a village in Odisha. The snake was later released inside reserve forest.

According to Forest Department officials, the python measuring eight feet was spotted in a well in Bipracharanpur village under Khunta tehsil in Mayurbhanj district.

It was first spotted by some locals in the morning, who in turn informed Udala Forest Range office.

The snake was rescued by a team of forest officials with the help of snake helpline members later in the day.

Forest officials said the shrinking forest cover as well as bush fire is the reason for the growing incidents of snake incursion into the human dwellings in the area over past few days.