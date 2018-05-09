Forest officials attacked in Angul; two arrested

Angul: Two persons were arrested for allegedly attacking the Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Basudev Nayak and other forest staff inside the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) office in Angul today.

The attackers have been identified as Pradeep Sahoo and Jitendra Samal of Purunagarh.

According to available information, the duo barged into the district forest office and resorted into an altercation with the officials over some issue.

However, the altercation took an ugly turn and the duo started attacking Nayak and other staff present inside the office.

Following the incident, the forest conservation officials met the Angul Additional SP and demanded stringent action against the accused duo. They also sought police protection at the office premises.

Acting on the allegation, police have detained the accused. An inquiry is on to ascertain the exact reason behind the attack.