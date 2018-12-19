Forest guard killed in accident in Nayagarh

Forest guard killed in accident
Nayagarh: A forest guard posted in Nayagarh Forest Division was killed after his car met with an accident near Gania in the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Meher.

According to sources, the incident occurred when Meher was travelling in his car. He lost control over the wheels and rammed a roadside tree near Gania.

On being informed, police along with the fire department officials reached the spot. Meher was rescued and rushed to Gania Community Health Centre (CHC).

Later, he was shifted to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar where doctors declared him brought dead.

