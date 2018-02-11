Forest guard found hanging in Dhenkanal, family suspects foul play

Dhenkanal: Body of a forest official was found hanging at his house under mysterious circumstances on Gadasila Forest Beat House premises under Dhenkanal Sadar police limits in Dhenkanal district on Sunday

The deceased has been identified as Tapan Kumar Dash, was working as a forest guard under Dhenkanal Forest Division.

The incident came to light this morning after some neighbours spotted the door of Dash’s house, located inside the Beat House locked for a long time, following which they informed the police. Dhenkanal Sadar Police broke open the door and recovered his dead body hanging from the ceiling of the house.

However, family members claimed that the deceased was under mental stress for last couple of days due to harassment in the hands of the senior officials of the forest department.

Police have launched a probe into the incident sending body for post-mortem.