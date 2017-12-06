Forest clearance not required for 2nd Brahmani bridge construction: Naveen writes Gadkari

Bhubaneswar: Rubbishing the allegations levelled by BJP that the state government is responsible for the inordinate delay of second Brahmani bridge construction, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today again wrote a letter to Union Minister for Shipping, Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari apprising him that no forest clearance is needed in this regard as the said land is non-forest.

Earlier this day, Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha also stated the allegations to be false by saying, “Forest clearance is not needed for construction of Brahmani Bridge. Centre is misleading the people on this issue. They should not delay further and start construction. We are ready to help”.

The CM had on Monday requested Gadkari for personal intervention to direct the NHAI to immediately take up construction of the second bridge over Brahmani River or allow the State Government to construct the six lane bridge near Panposh of Sundargarh district as a standalone project in the larger interest of the public.

Replying to Naveen on construction of second bridge over river Brahmani in Rourkela, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari today said delay in granting statutory approval from Odisha Government including forest clearance and land acquisition has led to non- commencement of project on Birmitrapur-Barkote section of NH-143.