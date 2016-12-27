Foreign woman eaten by stray dogs outside hosp

Patna: In quite a shocking incident the body of a foreign tourist kept outside an autopsy room at a Bihar hospital was eaten by stray dogs, sources said.

As per information a Bhutanese woman identified to be Pema Choden who was visiting Bodh Gaya for attending Kalchakra Puja of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama was hit by a speeding truck at Begusarai.

Following her death the police had sent her body for autopsy to the district hospital. But unfortunately the health officials left her outside the hospital where some stray dogs ate some parts of her body, sources said.

Meanwhile, concerned with the gravity of the incident, the State Health Minister has asked an explanation from the hospital authorities within 2 days.

While the District Civil Surgeon has blamed the police for the incident saying that as the cops left her body outside the hospital without handing it over to them the incident took place. But Begusarai SP refuted such allegations.