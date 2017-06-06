Foreign Minister refutes US President’s claim, says Paris deal ‘not for money’

New Delhi: India on Monday refuted US President Donald Trump’s allegations that it had linked its accession to the Paris climate control accord for receiving foreign aid and said it was committed for protecting the environment on its own.

Worth mentioning, Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 agreement to cut emissions saying it undermined the country’s economy and put it at a disadvantage to other nations.

Trump also complained that China and India were getting favorable terms under the accord, saying New Delhi had made its participation contingent on receiving ‘billions and billions of dollars in foreign aid’ from developed nations.

However, Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said India was not in the Paris accord for money or because it had faced pressure from other countries.

“This is completely not true,” Sushma Swaraj said about Trump’s claim while announcing the US exit from the Paris deal last week. Trump alleged that India had made its participation in the accord contingent on receiving foreign aid from developed countries.