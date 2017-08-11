PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Forces prepared to face any eventuality, says Jaitley

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Jaitley

New Delhi: The armed forces are prepared to face any eventuality, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday assured the Lok Sabha amid the ongoing standoff between Indian and Chinese military in the Doklam area.

“Our defence forces are ready to take on any eventuality,” he said without making any specific reference to to Doklam.

A question was also asked about a CAG report which stated that the defence forces have ammunition that can last for 22 days in an event of a war, instead of the mandatory 40 days.

Responding to this, the Defence Minister contended that significant progress has been made on this front thereafter, but did not elaborate.

“Nobody should have a doubt on that,” the Defence Minister asserted.

Jaitley also sought to allay fears of closure of ordnance defence factories, saying all these factories and defence PSUs are going to continue and no employee will be retrenched.

“The core expertise of these ODFs (ordnance factories) is (manufacturing) ammunition and they will continue to do that,” Jaitely said.

