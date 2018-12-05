Forbes’ richest Indian celebs: Deepika first woman in top five, Salman remains on No.1

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone has become the first woman to earn a spot in the top five in the Forbes’ richest Indian celebs list. Meanwhile, Salman Khan earned the zenith position in the list.

The actress earned number 4 position and has broken into the Forbes India top 100 celebrities list for the 5th time. Forbes India also revealed that Deepika was the first woman celeb to break into the top 5 of the list. With this Deepika also became the highest-paid women celebrity in India.

Salman has topped for the third consecutive year with earnings amounting to Rs 253.25 crore.

India cricket captain Virat Kohli bagged the second spot (Rs 228.09 crore). He is the first sportsperson to make it to the spot. Akshay Kumar held the third place with a total gross of Rs 185 crore.

However, Shah Rukh Khan slipped from the second position to No 13 after raking in Rs 56 crore this year. Similarly, Priyanka Chopra also lost her seventh spot from last year. She is placed at the 49th position this time.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni rounded up the top five with Rs 101.77 crore, followed by Aamir Khan (Rs 97.50 crore), Amitabh Bachchan (Rs 96.17 crore), Ranveer Singh (Rs 84.7 crore), Sachin Tendulkar (Rs 80.00 crore) and Ajay Devgn (Rs 74.50 crore) making it to the top 10.

A total of 15 celebrities from south Indian film industry featured in the list, including celebrities from Kollywood and Tollywood.

Forbes noted that the period under its consideration was October 1, 2017, to September 30, 2018.