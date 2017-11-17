Headlines

Footballer turned Lashkar militant: Returns after mother’s tearful video

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Footballer

Srinagar: A week after joining terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), 20-year-old Majid Khan young football player from Anantnag surrendered before security forces on Thursday night.

A tearful video appeal by Majid’s mother Ashiya Begum had gone viral on social media and thousands had urged the 20-year-old to quit militancy and return home.

Majid walked into a security camp in south Kashmir and surrendered with his arms and ammunition, according to sources.

A goalkeeper for his local team in Anantnag in South Kashmir, Majid Khan had joined the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba a week ago, apparently, after his close friend was killed in an encounter.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Viral video Viral video
5.0K
Headlines

Viral video: Two arrested after victim’s father files FIR at Baripada Sadar PS
stripped naked stripped naked
4.3K
Crime

Shame! Girl student stripped naked, filmed by miscreants in city
sex sex
1.7K
Headlines

Sex racket busted in Konark guesthouse, four held

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top