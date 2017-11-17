Footballer turned Lashkar militant: Returns after mother’s tearful video

Srinagar: A week after joining terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), 20-year-old Majid Khan young football player from Anantnag surrendered before security forces on Thursday night.
A tearful video appeal by Majid’s mother Ashiya Begum had gone viral on social media and thousands had urged the 20-year-old to quit militancy and return home.
Majid walked into a security camp in south Kashmir and surrendered with his arms and ammunition, according to sources.
A goalkeeper for his local team in Anantnag in South Kashmir, Majid Khan had joined the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba a week ago, apparently, after his close friend was killed in an encounter.