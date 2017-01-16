Twin City

Food delivery portal HungryFree.com launched in city

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
HungryFree

Bhubaneswar: Social food delivery portal HungryFree.com was launched at the CREDAI Property expo here at Janata Maidan. Its logo was unveiled at the event in the presence of CREDAI President Binay Krishna Das and firm Director Subrat Nayak.

A social initiative by young enthusiasts from Bhubaneswar, HungryFree aims at serving poor and needy people with healthy and nutritious food. To carry this initiative forward HungryFree has a noble idea of ensuring preservation of good food and to avoid wastage of the same.HungryFree

To make this dream possible and economic viable, HungryFree is also planning to venture a commercial online food delivery service with this noble project.

The noble project is dedicated to people who are deprived of at least a meal per day and the authorities look forward to use the surplus and wasted food from lavish parties, feasts and hospitality farms to quench the hunger of the deprived.

The firm will start pilot service from the month of February and looks to spread across multiples cities across the nation.

