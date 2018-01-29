Foggy morning in Delhi, 10 trains cancelled

New Delhi: At least 10 trains were cancelled, 35 delayed and five were rescheduled, due to fog in several parts of northern India.

On Monday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 7 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 97 per cent and visibility stood at 300 metres.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 22.6 degrees Celsius, season’s average, while the minimum temperature settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average.