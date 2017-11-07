Fog blankets Delhi-NCR as air pollution hits ‘severe’ levels

New Delhi: Air quality in Delhi plunged on Tuesday morning and visibility levels dropped as moisture combined with pollutants shrouded the city in a thick cover of haze.

The low visibility also affected train services and vehicular movement in the city.

At least 20 flights were either delayed or affected after foggy condition prompted Delhi airport authorities to close the runway.

Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region witnessed shallow fog as humidity levels oscillated between 92 and 41%.

By 10 am, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded ‘severe’ air quality, meaning the intensity of pollution was extreme.

All of us together have to find a soln to this. Every year, during this time of the year, Del becomes a gas chamber for almost a month https://t.co/4YrA3HZG98 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 7, 2017

The World Health Organization in 2014 classed Delhi as the world’s most polluted capital, with air quality levels worse than Beijing.