Fodder scam: SC allows CBI plea for dropping of charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav

New Delhi: In a big setback to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday allowed the CBI plea opposing the dropping of charges against former Bihar Chief Minister in connection with the infamous fodder scam case.

The top court, while upholding the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) plea challenging dropping of charges against the RJD chief, ordered separate trials in two different cases linked to the Rs 1000 crore fodder scam.

The Supreme Court said that the Jharkhand High Court should have been consistent in its findings and should not have given different views for different sets of accused in a case.

The top court also pulled up the CBI for delay in filing appeal against the high court order in the case. The court also asked the trial court to complete the trial in next nine months.

The CBI had filed a plea in the apex court against the dropping of a conspiracy charge against Lalu Prasad by the Jharkhand High Court.

Notably, the fodder scam relates to fraudulent withdrawal of around Rs 1,000 crore by the Animal Husbandry department from various districts when Lalu was the Bihar chief minister from 1990 to 1997.