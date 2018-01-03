Headlines

Fodder scam: Lalu Yadav’s quantum of sentence to be announced today

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Lalu Yadav

Ranchi: A special court will on Wednesday pronounce the quantum of sentence for jailed former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad and 15 others.

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court had on December 23 convicted the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and 15 others in a case relating to the multi-million-rupee fodder scam.

Lalu Prasad’s lawyer on Tuesday told reporters that they would press for minimum punishment in the case.

“Lalu is 70 years old and suffering from many diseases. We will seek minimum punishment for him ” he said.

According to lawyers, Lalu Prasad can be awarded three to seven years’ punishment. If he gets three years’ punishment, he would get bail soon after sentencing.

 

