Fodder scam: Lalu Yadav pleads for minimum punishment on health grounds

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Fodder scam

Ranchi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s advocate today filed a plea before the Ranchi Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court seeking minimum punishment for the party supremo on health grounds.

Lalu Yadav mentioned in his plea, “I have no role in this scam directly; consider minimum punishment keeping in view my age and health grounds”, as per reports.

Fodder scam case relates to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar treasury 21 years ago. The court had on Thursday deferred the sentencing in the case till today.

