Fodder Scam: Lalu Yadav moves Jharkhand High Court against conviction, seeks bail

Pragativadi News Service
Ranchi: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav moved the Jharkhand High Court on Friday in appeal against his conviction in a fodder scam case and also sought bail, as per sources.

The court will hear his petitions likely on January 19.

The special CBI court of Shiv Pal Singh had on January 6 handed down three-and-a-half years prison term to Lalu in the case pertaining to illegal withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar treasury between 1991 and 1994, in the second of the five fodder scam cases against him.

