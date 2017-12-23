Fodder scam: Lalu Yadav found guilty, Sentencing on Jan 3

Patna: RJD chief Lalu Yadav is being taken to jail after a CBI court in Ranchi on Saturday found him and 15 others guilty of corruption in a fodder scam case when he was chief minister of Bihar.

After the verdict, Lalu was immediately taken into custody.

However, Former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra has been acquitted. Five other accused were also acquitted by the CBI court.

The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on January 3.

Today’s case relates to embezzling of more than Rs 85 lakh from the Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994.

The former chief minister of Bihar had been charged in several cases related to the scam, in which Rs 900 crore was embezzled from the state exchequer for fictitious medicines and fodder for cattle over a period of 20 years.