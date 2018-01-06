Flying embers from illegal hookah likely cause of Kamala Mills fire: Report

Mumbai: Flying embers from illegal hookah being served at Mojo’s Bistro was the probable cause of the massive fire in the Kamala Mills compound, as per the preliminary investigation report by the Mumbai fire brigade.

As per preliminary investigation report, the embers from coal being prepared for Hookah started a fire that went on to gut the entire floor.

The report says that Hookah was being served in the Mojo’s restaurant located just beside the 1 above restaurant in Kamala Mills.

The fire that broke out in Lower Parel’s Kamala Mills compound early morning on 29 December claimed 14 lives.