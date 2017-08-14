Floods take critical turn in Assam, Bihar: At least 110 dead, over 22 lakh affected

New Delhi: The flood situation has taken a critical turn in Assam and parts of Bihar after incessant rains lash the states.

The second wave of flood on Sunday claimed lives of 10 more people and affected nearly 22.5 lakh people in 21 districts of the north eastern state.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority today said,”With today’s deaths, the toll in this year’s flood-related incidents has gone up to 99.

As per sources, most of the forest areas in Kaziranga National Park, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary and Lawkhua wildlife sanctuary were submerged under water. Nagaon Deputy Commissioner Shamsher Singh said the waters of the Brahmaputra river breached a crucial dyke at Hatimura inundating vast areas of the district.

Following the havoc in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who toured various flood-affected areas in Dibrugarh district, an official release claimed. “The prime minister expressed concern and assured all possible help and support to the state government in handling the situation,” the release further said.

On the other hand, heavy rainfall in Trai regions of Nepal and Seemanchal since on Sunday have deteriorated the situation in Kishanganj, Purnea, Araria and Katihar districts of Bihar.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought the Army and the Indian Air Force’s help in relief and rescue of affected people. He urged Prime Minister Narender Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to provide all possible aid.