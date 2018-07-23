Headlines

Flood water gushes into Bhattarika Temple in Cuttack

Pragativadi News Service
Cuttack: The flood water has entered into the Maa Bhattarika Temple located at Narasinghpur in Cuttack district on Monday following increase of rain water in the Mahanadi river basin.

According to sources, the flood water gushed into the temple premises as a result which the rituals were halted and idols of the temple were relocated by the Endowment Department.

Incessant downpour since the last few days in the state has caused minor flood situation in the Mahanadi river and its tributaries submerging several low-lying areas in the six distrcits.

