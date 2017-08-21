Flood situation worsens in Bihar: Death toll rises to 253

Patna: The toll in Bihar floods rose to 253 today as the situation worsened further with more areas getting affected and around 1.26 crore people hit by the deluge.

On Sunday, the toll was 202 and the number of affected people was 1.21 crore in 18 districts.

No new district has been added to the list of flood-hit districts today.

As many as 4.21 lakh people have been shifted to 1,358 relief camps in different parts of the state, as per sources.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar undertook an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Muzaffarpur and Patna districts.

Twenty-eight National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams comprising 1,152 personnel with 118 boats are involved in rescue and relief operations.

Besides, 16 teams of the State Disaster Response Force comprising 466 personnel are helping people in the flood-hit areas with 92 boats, it said, adding 630 Army personnel are also assisting in relief and rescue operations with 70 boats.