Bhubaneswar: In order to tackle the possible flood situations, the Odisha government has ordered to open all government offices across the state on Sunday.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi on Saturday issued an order in this regard.

This apart, the field functionaries have been instructed to remain present at their respective headquarters and respond to emergency situations.

The SRC also directed all district Emergency Operation Centres to function round the clock.