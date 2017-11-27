Flipkart founders booked for cheating businessman of Rs 10 crore

Bengaluru: E-commerce marketplace Flipkart’s founders Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal have been booked for allegedly cheating a businessman of Rs 9.96 crore, according to sources.
The Bansals along with three other employees have been accused of not clearing the dues Flipkart owed the businessman towards 12,500 laptops, sources said on Monday.
“Flipkart returned 1,482 units but did not pay for the remaining units. TDS and shipping charges for those units too were not paid. When asked to clear the dues, Flipkart falsely claimed it had returned 3,901 units. By not clearing the dues, they have cheated me to the tune of Rs 9,96,21,419,” the FIR against Flipkart founders read.
The complaint was lodged by Naveen Kumar, owner of Indiranagar-based C-Store Company on November 21.