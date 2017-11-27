Latest News Update

Flipkart founders booked for cheating businessman of Rs 10 crore

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Flipkart founders

Bengaluru: E-commerce marketplace Flipkart’s founders Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal have been booked for allegedly cheating a businessman of Rs 9.96 crore, according to sources.

The Bansals along with three other employees have been accused of not clearing the dues Flipkart owed the businessman towards 12,500 laptops, sources said on Monday.

“Flipkart returned 1,482 units but did not pay for the remaining units. TDS and shipping charges for those units too were not paid. When asked to clear the dues, Flipkart falsely claimed it had returned 3,901 units. By not clearing the dues, they have cheated me to the tune of Rs 9,96,21,419,” the FIR against Flipkart founders read.

The complaint was lodged by Naveen Kumar, owner of Indiranagar-based C-Store Company on November 21.

Related Items:, , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

KIIT KIIT
3.5K
Headlines

KIIT varsity in QS BRICS University Rankings
Chilika Chilika
1.8K
Headlines

Feathered guests arrive at Chilika in Odisha
train derailment train derailment
1.3K
Headlines

3 killed, 9 injured in train derailment in Uttar Pradesh

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top