In-flight Wi-Fi plan, airlines likely to charge 30% of fare

New Delhi: Days after telecom regulator TRAI recommended in-flight Wi-Fi services on flights, It has come to light that airlines are likely to charge at least 20-30 percent of the fare avail of in-flight data connectivity, according to sources.

Airlines are considering options to introduce the facility following a TRAI order permitting in-flight voice and data connectivity, sources said.

The move may help airlines add value to services for business class travellers on domestic and international routes. It may not be an option for low-cost carriers.

The charges for in-flight net connectivity would range from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 for thirty minutes to an hour, according to international standards and taking into account the charges levied by service providers for slots on satellites, sources added.