Flight, train services hit once again in Delhi due to low visibility

Delhi: Dense Fog conditions continue to prevail in the National Capital on Tuesday following which the flight and train services have been severely hit once again due to low visibility.

Over 20 flights were delayed and six cancelled at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and 65 trains being delayed, 24 rescheduled and 21 others cancelled.

The India Meteorological Department meanwhile, expects similar fog conditions over north India till Wednesday, likely affecting air and rail passengers.

On Monday, 15 trains were cancelled, 20 rescheduled and 56 delayed. Hundreds of passengers were also left stranded for hours at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Over 300 flights were delayed and eight cancelled as dense fog hampered the visibility.

The fall in mercury comes as Delhi struggles to combat air pollution. Currently, the air quality in Delhi falls under ”very poor” category.