Flight services likely to resume at Jharsuguda airport from Jan 2019

Bhubaneswar: Flight services at Veer Surendra Sai (VSS) airport in Jharsuguda is likely to resume from the first week of January 2019, airport director Sudesh Chouhan informed on Tuesday.

Chouhan said the bidding process for resuming the flight operation is underway. While the tenders are scheduled to be floated on December 31, flight service is likely to resume after the first week of January, Chouhan added.

Notably, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and Union Civil Aviation Ministry have cancelled the license of Air Odisha for its irregular flight services from Jharsuguda airport last month.

While the cancellation of the license raised uncertainty over the regular operation at VSS Airport, the fresh tender process will resume regular flight services from the airport.