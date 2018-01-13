The flavours of Cuttack: Satisfy your taste buds with Dahibara, mutton chop

Cuttack: Even as the silver city is famous for various reasons, some of them like silver filigree work, Famous Barabati stadium, Historical Barabati fort and Odisha State Maritime Museum, Cuttack also happens to be an ultimate destination for food lovers to try out the authentic and flavorful dishes while roaming around the city.

One can taste mouth-watering dishes both vegetarian and non-vegetarian street foods like Dahibara-aloodum, Professor Para mutton chop, Biriyani and many other varieties of cuisines to sooth your appetite.

So, here we start with Dahibara Aloodum, the favourite street-food of the people of Cuttack.

Dahibara Aloodum: When we gossip about Dahibara Aloodum then Raghu dahibara at Bidanasi comes first to our mind. Raghu dahibara one of the most renowned Dahibara Aloodum stall in Cuttack.

The specialty of his Dahibara is that he doesn’t give the usual “Ghuguni” with the dahibara.

Beside Raghu dahibara, Ishwar dahibara at Biju Patnaik Chhak is another stall which offers amazing “dahibara aloodum” and Trinath dahibara at Kanika Chhak is also famous for serving his own signature dahibara.

Professor para chop: After dahibara aloodum, professor para chop or Kali chop is another mouthwatering dish for non-vegetarians to try for once and we bet you can’t resist yourselves to come here again and again. Mostly, it’s famous for the name as Professor para chop. Here you can have delicious chops of chicken, mutton and prawn.

Aani Bara: Another famous food in Cuttack is Aani Bara. It’s situated behind GPO, Buxi Bazaar. Here you must try Bara, Biri Chops and Aloodum.

Cafe Corner: The Cafe corner which is situated at Cantonment Road is well-known for Coffee and Shakes.

Royal Biriyani (Buxi Bazar): Royal Biriyani is renowned for its delicious Biriyani and Kebabs. It’s situated at Buxi Bazar.

Kailash Pav Bhaji (Gouri Shankar Park): The famous Pav bhaji which is served at Gouri Shankar Park is the perfect solution to your hunger at a cheap price.

Chintamani Mistan Bhandar (Buxi Bazar): It’s well known for ganthia and mixture.

Rao Tea Stall (Buxi Bazaar): Make your evening special with a sip of lemon tea and masala chai.

Dolamundai Chhak: Dolamundai chhak is another hub in Cuttack city where you get food stalls preparing various types of delicious dishes like dahibara aloodum, gupchup, chat, veg and non-veg rolls, shakes, noodles and many more.

College square: People come here for delicious food items like Pakoras, Pasta, Dosas, Momos, Rolls and Pav Bhaji.

Sarbat Lassi: (Chandi Chowk / Ranihat/Buxi Bazar): Ending your food with a glass of famous Dahi Lassi and Rabidi Lassi.