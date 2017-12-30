Flashback 2017: Celebrities who tied the knot in a grand style

Mumbai: Now it’s again a time to bid farewell to another year with some cherished and some memorable moments. The year 2017 was a witness to some fairytale-like weddings of celebrities. As 2017 has only one day left to be concluded we have listed a quick glance at the weddings that shook the headlines.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

The year wrapped up with the wedding of Virat and Anushka. Nothing broke the internet like their wedding news. Virat and Anushka tied the knot in private yet grand ceremony in a luxurious resort in Tuscany, Italy on December 11. The event was attended only by people close to both families.

Sunil Chhetri-Sonam Bhattacharya

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Sonam Bhattacharya, daughter of Mohun Bagan legend Subrata Bhattacharya, at a grand wedding ceremony on December 3.

Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge

This was yet another cricket-weds-Bollywood affair. Former India cricketer Zaheer Khan and Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge had a court marriage on November 23 which was followed by a grand reception on November 27 at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar–Nupur Nagar

Indian pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar got married to his fiance Nupur Nagar in his hometown Meerut on November 23. The cricketer hosted a reception for his Indian teammates in New Delhi on November 30.

Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa

The queen of comedy and bollywood actress Bharti finally tied the knot with her longtime beau Haarsh Limbachiyaa in an intimate ceremony in Goa on December 3.

Aftab Shivdasani-Nin Dusanj

Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani got married in a traditional style to Nin Dusanj. Although Aftab and Nin had a registered marriage in the year 2014 they never had a traditional wedding. Well, better late than never, they got married again in traditional Indian style in Sri Lanka.

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay’s royal wedding in Udaipur was followed by a star-studded reception in Mumbai. The couple tied the knot as per traditional Hindu rituals in an intimate wedding ceremony on February 9.