Flash back of Odia film industry 2017

Bhubaneswar: Now it’s again a time to bid farewell to another year with some cherished and some memorable moments. As 2017 comes to close we have listed some memorable moments of Odia film industry that happened this year. The industry has experienced more delight, but also the pain losing eminent Odia actor Minaketan Das, which may better be recalled with some major happenings of the year.

It can seem that 2017 was a successful year for Odia film industry. As many as 34 films were released in the year 2017. The movies like ‘Tu mo love story’, ‘Sister Sridevi’, ‘Abhay’, ‘Suna Pila Tike Screw Dhila’, ‘Hero No. 1’ and ‘Tu Mo Hero’ were among hit list of the year.

Babushan Dhamal:

As many as 4 films of chocolate hero Babushan Mohanty hit the screen with huge commercial success, while as a newcomer Jyoti Prakash Nayak succeeded to stole heart of Odia movie lovers.

Arindam Roy average:

However, the year 2017 was not so good for popular actor Arindam Roy. Arindam’s two movies ‘Romeo and Juliet’ and ‘Shiva Not Out’ went average.

Anubhav Mohanty commercially successful:

After Arindam, now it’s about action star Anubhav Mohanty’s two high budget movie though got commercial success but fail to carry ‘Super Duper Hit’ prefix.

Swaraj-Bhumika newcomer:

After a successful acting as a child artist, the newcomer Swaraj Barik and Bhumika started their lead roles in the Odia film industry with ‘Tu Mo love Story’ film. It was a musical success and both got critical acclaim.

Zeena-Rudra marriage:

Yesteryear’s album queen and popular Odia actress Zeena (Jina) Samal, popularly known as glamour queen in Odia film industry tied the nuptial knot with actor Rudra Panigrahi on December 3.

Industry loses eminent actor Minaketan Das

Eminent Odia actor Minaketan Das passed away following prolonged illness at his residence in Bhubaneswar on June 30. He was suffering from Pancreatic Cancer and underwent treatment at a Mumbai-based Cancer hospital.

Prakruti Mishra debuts national television:

Odia actress Prakruti Mishra, the daughter of music composer Manmath Mishra, will be soon seen on Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki to premier on STAR Bharat from Jan 1.

Anchor Riya tied knot with actor Rajesh:

Anchor Riya Nanda who has seen in many reality shows tied the sacred knot with actor Rajesh Mishra, who is also seen in many Odia serial like ‘To Aganara Tulasi Mu’ and few to name.