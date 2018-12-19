Five youths arrested for loots in Bhubaneswar

By pragativadinewsservice
Five youths arrested
Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police on Wednesday arrested five youth from Bhubaneswar on charges of series loots in Khandagiri area.

The arrestees have been identified as Kishan Majhi (24), Amit Kumar Nayak (25), Lokanath Nayak (25), Abhaya Dehury (25), and Sanjiv Kumar Subudhi (24), all residents of Ghatikia area in Khandagiri, the police said.

According to police, the accused youths are found to be involved in several loot cases reported in the city and its outskirts. They used to waylaid vehicles on the road and loot the commuters.

The accused youths have been forwarded to the court, the police added.

