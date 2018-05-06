Five terrorists, including a Kashmir University professor, killed in encounter in J&K

New Delhi: Five terrorists, including a Kashmir University professor, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian today.

The professor has been identified as Mohammad Rafi Bhat who had reportedly gone missing on Friday.

Clashes broke out between civilians and security forces in Shopian, Pulwama and other parts of South Kashmir following encounter of five terrorists. Five civilians were killed in the clashes.

Top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Saddam Padder is also believed to be among the slain terrorists but police officials said it can only be confirmed after ascertaining the identity the bodies.

Bhat, a resident of Chundina area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, was a contractual assistant professor in the Sociology department of the university and went missing around 3.30 pm on Friday.