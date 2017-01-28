Headlines

Five Soldiers trapped after hit by avalanche in J&K

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
avalanche

Srinagar: Five soldiers were hit by a snow avalanche that struck an army post in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday. They were travelling on caved in at Machil sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

After the soldiers were trapped, a rescue operation was started immediately said Army spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia.

At least 10 soldiers were killed and four others were reported missing after two avalanches hit an Army post and an Army patrol in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday and Thursday.

Notably, in 2012 a massive avalanche in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir killed 140 people.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

7.8K
Headlines

Hirakhand Express derailed near Rayagada; 20 feared dead
rehearsal rehearsal
3.8K
Headlines

Full dress rehearsal for Republic Day Parade 2017
BSNL offer BSNL offer
3.8K
Business

BSNL new offer gives 30 min free voice calls daily
Hirakhand Hirakhand
3.7K
Headlines

Hirakhand derailment: Probe begins from tomorrow
Padma awards for odias Padma awards for odias
2.9K
Headlines

Padma awards for Jitendra Haripal, Sadhu Meher, Dr Minz, Aruna Mohanty from Odisha
To Top