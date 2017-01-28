Five Soldiers trapped after hit by avalanche in J&K

Srinagar: Five soldiers were hit by a snow avalanche that struck an army post in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday. They were travelling on caved in at Machil sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

After the soldiers were trapped, a rescue operation was started immediately said Army spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia.

At least 10 soldiers were killed and four others were reported missing after two avalanches hit an Army post and an Army patrol in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday and Thursday.

Notably, in 2012 a massive avalanche in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir killed 140 people.