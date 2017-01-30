Five Soldiers rescuced from Machhil snow cave in die

Srinagar: The five soldiers, who were rescued after being trapped in snow on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Machhil sector, have died on Monday.

The soldiers were trapped after the snow track on which they were moving caved in on Saturday near the Line of Control.

The five soldiers were rescued after an avalanche in Macchil sector and have also been brought to Srinagar for specialised treatment.

The incident comes days after two avalanches hit a military post and a patrol along the LoC, killing 15.

At least 10 soldiers were killed and four others were reported missing after two avalanches hit an Army post and an Army patrol in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday and Thursday.

Notably, in 2012 a massive avalanche in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir killed 140 people.