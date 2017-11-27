Five more sheep killed by mysterious animal in Niali

Cuttack: The sheep killing by mysterious creature in Cuttack’s Niali block continues unabated with death of five more sheep and one injured last night.

According to reports, the unidentified animal has allegedly killed three sheep at Pokhari village under Bilasuni panchayat and two in Tarbana the wee hours on Monday.

The incident has now triggered panic in the block as mysterious killing has again resurfaced with deaths of 14 sheep reported from different places of Niali area in the last one week.

The mysterious animal had earlier killed over 250 sheep in the region alone from February to July this year.