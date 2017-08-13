Five people killed in Udala road mishap

Mayurbhanj: In a tragic incident, five persons including three women were killed and 12 others sustained severe injuries when a van carrying them turned turtle Udala in Mayurbhanj district on Sunday morning.

The pick-up van, carrying 18 labourers from Baisinga area, was proceeding towards Udala when it lost control and overturned near Damasahi, Inspector In-Charge of Udala police station Ratikanta Giri said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the sub-divisional hospital in Udala where their condition was stated to be serious, police said. The driver of the van fled from the spot. The condition of two labourers is still said to be critical.