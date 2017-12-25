Headlines

Five people killed in suicide attack in Kabul

Pragativadi News Service
kabul

Kabul: At least five people were killed in a suicide bomber attack on the capital Kabul today.

According to sources, the bomber blew himself on Monday near an office of the country’s intelligence service, killing five people and wounding two. The victims included women who were in a vehicle passing near the attack site.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but recent attacks in the capital have been claimed both by Taliban insurgents and Islamic States group fighters who have stepped up their attacks against Afghan security forces.

