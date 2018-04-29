Five MoUs inked to boost technical education in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as five Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed to give a boost to technical education in the State during the two-day state-level skills competition event on Sunday that began at IDCO Exhibition Ground here.

The agreements were signed in presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and senior government officials.

The first MoU was signed between the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) and Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) in the field of Internet of Things (IoT) and Robotics.

Similarly, the second MoU was signed between the Centre for Development of Advance Computing (C-DAC), Government of India and BPUT in the field of super computation, artificial intelligence and high-end research.

The third was between Centre for Development of Advance Computing (C-DAC), Government of India and Centurion University of Technology & Management (CUTM) in the similar field of super computation and its use for skill development and research.

The next agreement was between Director of Technical Education and Training (Odisha) and Central Tool Room & Training Centre (CTTC) for establishment of five mini tool rooms in five leading ITIs at Berhampur, Balasore, Cuttack, Talcher and Hirakud for imparting professional training to ITI passouts in handling high-end machines and technology.

The last pact was signed between Odisha Skill Development Authority and Eye-Mitra 2.5 New Version Generation, a division of Essilor India, for sector-specific skill development for self employment in vision care.