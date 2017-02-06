Five member panel to manage OCA

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) on Sunday appointed a five member panel to oversee administration of the state cricket.

The decision regarding this development was taken during the latest council meeting here on Sunday.

The panel will be led by Dhiren Pallai and also include others like Rabinarayan Pratihari, Janardan Das, Saroj Sahu and Dulal Pradhan.

The team will be caretaker for all the affairs of the cricket board until the next general body elections.

Notably, the posts of administrators fell vacant after the Supreme Court’s order to remove the BCCI’s top brass including President Anurag Thakur, Secretary Ajay Shirke from their offices.

The court had also initiated orders to remove state board officials. With the order coming into effect board members like Ashirbad Behera, Ranjib Biswal and others were terminated from office.