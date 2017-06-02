Headlines

Five-member panel to decide fate of sharecroppers

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: While Inter-Ministerial meeting on sharecroppers’ right failed to resolve the issue on Thursday, the Government announced formation of a five-member panel to decide on the draft Bill prepared to safeguard the interests of sharecroppers.

After the Inter-Ministerial group meeting, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Maheswar Mohanty said the five-member committee would comprise Secretaries of the Cooperation, Agriculture and Revenue Departments.

“The committee will submit its report in 14 days, following which the inter-Ministerial committee will take the final call on the draft Bill on June 19,” said Mohanty.

The land leasing Act is focused at protecting the rights of sharecroppers throughout the state as they are still deprived of various benefits. With the enactment of this law, the sharecroppers are expected to get the benefit of crop insurance, compensation in case of crop loss and all other benefits provided by the State Government.

As the sharecroppers who cultivate land are deprived of Government assistance during natural calamities, crop loans from banks and fertilizer at subsidized rates, input subsidy, insurance cover and other benefits, there has been a demand from all quarters to protect the sharecroppers.

