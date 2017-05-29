Five lakh jobs created in last 3 years, says CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Sunday claimed that his Government has created five lakh employment opportunities, including 50,000 in Government sectors, during the last three years and has set a target to provide 30 lakh more jobs by 2025.

Patnaik said this while addressing the executive meeting of the Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD) here.

Patnaik said his Government has adopted a Youth Policy to empower employable boys and girls and is creating jobs by adopting Industrial, MSME and Startup Policies. He said the State’s IT exports have witnessed a remarkable growth during the last two years with items worth Rs 40,000 crore exported in 2016-16 against Rs 20,000 crore in previous year.

He said he would attend six zonal meetings to be held at different places in the State in June and July.