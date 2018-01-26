Headlines

Five killed in truck-bus collision in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh

Pragativadi News Service
Vijayawada: Five persons were killed and eight others injured in a truck-bus collision in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh early on Friday, police said.

The truck hit the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus near Anantapalli in Nallajarla ‘mandala’ (block).

Four of the deceased were from the same family and include four women.

The bus was on its way from Rajamahendravaram to Eluru.

The dead have been identified as P. Savitramma, 60, G. Lakshmi, 50, K. Jyoti, 37, K. Akhila Satya, 12 and K. Shiva Sai, 14.

