Five killed in lightning strikes in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: lightning strikes claimed at least 5 lives at various places across Odisha on Wednesday.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning killed two persons in Malkangiri district – one in MVI-41 village under Kalimela block and the other at Bhejaguda under Mathili block.

Similarly, two persons were killed in lighting in Dhenkanal district. While a cattle grazer was struck by lightning at Maruabali under Kankadahad police limits, a woman was killed in Majhipal village under Bhuban block in the district. However, her granddaughter narrowly escaped but received grievous injuries during lightning. She was later admitted to hospital.

Besides, one more death was reported from Narayanpatna area in Koraput.

On the other hand, despite sporadic incidents of thunderstorm showers, the heat wave like condition continues to prevail in most parts of the State.

Bolangir was the hottest place of the State with maximum day temperature rising to 44.5 degree Celsius closely followed by Sonepur at 44 degree Celsius.

Similarly, another 11 places recorded maximum day temperature above 40 degree Celsius – Sambalpur (43.8), Titilagarh (43.5), Hirakud (43.5), Jharsuguda (43.4), Talcher (43.0), Malkangiri (42.4), Sundargarh (42.0), Bhawanipatna (41.7), Angul (41.1), Dhenkanal (40.5) and Keonjhargarh (40.0).

However, coastal region of the State remained comparatively cool with Gopalpur recording maximum day temperature of 30.7 degree Celsius, Puri (32.4), Paradip (31.7), Cuttack (36.5), Bhubaneswar (37.2) and Balasore (37.7).