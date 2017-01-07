Headlines

Five killed in Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Lauderdale

Florida: A gunman thought to be an Iraq veteran opened fire Friday at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood airport, a major tourist hub in Florida, killing five people and injuring eight, as panicked travelers fled for safety.

The suspect has been identified as Esteban Santiago (26). He was found with a military ID and is currently being questioned by the FBI.

The incident occurred in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2, as passengers collecting their luggage were interrupted by the alleged gunman, whose papers identify him as Esteban Santiago.

Notably, a deadliest mass shooting took place last June, when a gunman apparently inspired by Islamic State killed 49 people and wounded 53 at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

