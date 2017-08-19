Five killed in cracker unit explosion in Khordha

Khordha: At least five persons were killed and other three were injured after explosion in a cracker unit at Siko village under Jankia police limits in Odisha’s Khordha district today.

The injured have been admitted to Khordha District Headquarters Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Babi Sethi (40), Madhabi Sethi (8), Tikili Sethi (4), Dolly Sethi (19) and Dutee Sethi (62).

According to reports, an alleged illegal cracker manufacturing unit was operating at the house of Sanatan Sethi in the village.

Unfortunately, an explosion took place in the wee hours today leading to death of five persons and injuring many.

On being informed about the mishap, district administration, police and fire personnel rushed the spot and carried out rescue operation.

The explosion was so powerful that the asbestos roof of the house collapsed under its impact.