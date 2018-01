Srinagar: Security forces on Monday foiled an infiltration bid near the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, killing five Jaish-e-Mohammad militants.

Director General of police S P Vaid tweeted that the militants were killed while infiltrating in Dulanja village in north Kashmir’s border area of Uri.

Vaid added that it was a joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir police, Indian Army and the central armed police forces.