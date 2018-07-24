Five injured as bus rams into tree in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: As many as five persons were injured after the bus, in which they were travelling dashed into a tree due to break failure near Kalpana square fire station on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at around 12.30 pm, when a private bus carrying around 60 passengers was headed to Bhubaneswar from Puri. The injured persons were rushed to the Capital hospital by fire service personnel.

Sources said, fearing arrest the driver of the bus fled the spot soon after the accident. On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the ill-fated bus.