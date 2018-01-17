Five human skulls recovered from spinning mill premises

Athagarh: As many as five human skulls have been recovered from a packed sack found from a garbage dump in the premises of Jagannath spinning mill at Nuapatna village under Tigiria police limits in Cuttack district on Tuesday.

According to reports, the new sack packet came to notice of some students on their way to school yesterday morning following which they opened the sack out of curiosity and later brought the matter to the notice of some villagers.

On being informed, local police rushed to the spot and seized the human skulls.

The human skulls will be sent for laboratory testing and appropriate action will be taken in connection with the incident, said a police official.

Meanwhile, mystery shrouded in the locality after the skulls were recovered from the premises of the spinning mill which had remained closed for almost 12 years.