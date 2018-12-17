Five houses gutted in Puri

Puri: Five houses were gutted in a devastating fire that broke out at Sankhua village under Gop block in Puri district on the wee hours of Monday.

According to sources, the mishap occurred due to embers in cattle shed of one Duryodhan Malik of the village. Later, the flames enveloped the neighbouring houses reducing five houses into ashes.

While two cows were charred to death, seven others suffered burn injuries in the mishap.

After receiving information about the mishap, Gop fire service personnel reached the spot and doused the flames.

Locals have demanded immediate compensation to the aggrieved families as they are financially marginalized.